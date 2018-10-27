7-Eleven robber pleads guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man has pleaded guilty in connection to a string of 7-Eleven convenience store robberies.

Devin Vangundy appeared before a federal judge Friday morning after reached a plea deal with prosecutors earlier.

Per the terms of that agreement, he admitted to robbing the 7-Eleven in the 36 hundred block of West Cary Street on March 21st, and carrying a gun in the process.

Vangundy was initially charged with trying to rob the other 7-Eleven in Carytown that same night, but that charge was dropped by prosecutors.

Vangundy is scheduled to be sentenced in February.