Crash closes I-95 south near Parham Road exit in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – An accident closed all lanes of I-95 south heading into Richmond Saturday night.

VDOT tweeted that all lanes of I-95 south were closed near the Parham Road exit as of 9:45 p.m.

Drivers were warned to expect delays.

As of 10:02 .m., officials said the accident had been cleared and all lanes has reopened.

Cleared: Accident: SB on I-95 at MM84 in Henrico Co.10:02PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) October 28, 2018

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.