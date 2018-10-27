× ‘Multiple casualties’ reported in Pittsburgh active shooting

Authorities responded to a shooting Saturday morning near the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Kraus.

Pittsburgh police were also dispatched to reports of active gunfire at the synagogue, according to Cmdr. Jason Lando. He said there were “multiple casualties.”

“It is imperative that the neighbors in the community surrounding the Tree of Life synagogue stay in their houses and shelter in place,” Lando said. “Do not come out of your home right now. It is not safe.”

The Tree of Life synagogue is a conservative Jewish congregation, according to its website. It’s in Squirrel Hill, a historic, Jewish neighborhood.

The synagogue has a Shabbat service at 9:45 a.m. Saturdays, the website said.

President Donald Trump tweeted he was aware of the situation in Pittsburgh and that law enforcement was on the scene.

“People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered,” Trump said. “Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said on Twitter that it was a “serious situation,” and the state police were helping local first responders.

Carnegie Mellon University issued a shelter in place advisory for its campus, which is near the synagogue.

