2 injured after electrical spark causes apartment fire in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — One person is in critical condition and another suffered several burns following a fire at a Colonial Heights apartment building Saturday morning.

Fire and EMS crews from Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County responded to 1214 Boulevard for a report of an apartment fire. Upon arrival, there was no fire showing from outside the building, but firefighters found two burn victims standing outside. One was transported to VCU Medical Center and is said to be in critical condition.

The other victim suffered burns and was examined on the scene.

Crews discovered that there had been a flash fire inside one of the apartments that was having new flooring put in. The fire did not extend outside of the apartment.

The investigation determined that an electrical spark inside the apartment ignited a gasoline vapor that was being used as a floor stripper, causing the fire.

Other units in the building did lose power and water usage during the incident and the building owner is attempting to restore both at this time.

The damage is estimated to be about $5,000 worth.