× Weekend events in RVA

RICHMOND, Va.–

Garden Glow at Maymont Illuminates Japanese Garden October 27 to Sunday, November 11

An enchanting new experience will brighten nights at Maymont this fall as the Japanese Garden becomes a mesmerizing, illuminated landscape for “Garden Glow,” held nightly from Saturday, October 27 to Sunday, November 11, 6 to 10pm. During the peak of fall colors, families, couples and nature lovers of all ages can admire colorful sparkles and shimmers within the cascading waterfall, stroll among towering trees that stand aglow, and marvel at the breathtaking illuminations of winding waterways, rolling hills, bridges and lanterns.

Highlights in the garden also will include two giant lighted sculptures, designed and created by members of Ikebana of Richmond – an organization that supports the art form of Japanese flower arrangement. A schedule of fun Japanese cultural activities, displays and entertainment will be offered at The Robins Nature & Visitor Center where guests arrive for transport to the garden. https://maymont.org/experiences/annual-events/garden-glow/ or call 804-358-7166, ext. 310.

Central Virginia Celtic Festival & Highland Games – October 27th & 28th at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E Laburnum Ave Richmond, Va.

Gates Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday & 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

FREE Parking. Live Music all day, Dance Competitions, Harp Competitions and Piping and Drumming Competitions. Rain or Shine Event. The British Car Show arrives Saturday morning at 10:45 and will be welcomed by Bag Pipers to the Festival. Tickets $15/Day, $25/2 Day in advance. $20/Day, $30/ 2 Day at gates. Dogs are permitted with a $5 donation, ticketed adult, and proof of rabies vaccination, free Parking with Handicap Parking available. Live Music all day, Dance Competitions, Harp Competitions, . All Ages Event/12 and Under are FREE. Children’s area has Bounce houses and other activities. Rain or Shine Event. For more details visit http://vacelticfestival.com/

Halloween Celebration at The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office

A partnership with public service agencies, community leaders, and community partners for its first Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, October 31 at 5 P.M. Agency or community partners are asked to donate candy and to participate 500 pounds of candy for the children in our community. All candy is due to the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office, 1701 Fairfield Way by Friday, October 26, 2018. In addition to donations, volunteers are asked to come out, decorate your vehicle trunks and/or distribute candy to the children. Prizes will be given to the most decorative and creative trunks. The goal of this event is to provide a safe outlet for children to come and enjoy on Halloween night.

Cancelled event: Pecan Festival

Due to the weather forecast, Richard Bland College of William & Mary has canceled the Pecan Festival on October 27, 2018. The College looks forward to hosting the event in October 2019. For additional information, contact events@rbc.edu

Shockoe Bottom’s Brunswick Stew & Stout Festival also photos A LIST BRUNSWICK FEST

Enrichmond Foundation presents Shockoe Bottom’s Brunswick Stew & Stout Festival on Saturday, October 27th. Five Stew Masters from around the region will begin cooking onsite, overnight on Friday October 26th to have the freshest batches of stew ready for attendees to sample and purchase by 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. Each stew crew will be competing for the title of Best Stew of the event- stakes are high, and the competition is ready! The festival will be open to the public from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Live music will be presented by The Bush League, we will have a Kid’s Zone complete with a bounce house and photo booth fun, and new this year the debut of Shockoe Stout, a collaboration beer between Enrichmond and Lickinghole Creek! For details visit https://enrichmond.org/events/brunswick-stew-stout/

9th annual Pumpkin Palooza, Saturday, October 27, 8th Annual Innsbrook’s Great Pumpkin Palooza, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Innsbrook Foundation hosts the largest Punkin Dunkin contest, pumpkin painting, rock climbing, costume contests, fun treats and pony rides and bouncy house activities. Benefiting Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation which is a beacon of hope for those who are affected by teenage depression and anxiety. For details visit http://www.innsbrook.com/. Innsbrook’s Pumpkin Palooza is free to attend, pay as you go for food and other activities. Pumpkin Palooza happens at the North Shore Commons Lawn – 4951 Lake Brooke Dr. Glen Allen. Details at http://www.innsbrook.com/event/pumpkin-palooza-2018.

Gold Chicken Players present “This is Me’ to benefit L’Arche Metro Richmond, Saturday, October 27, 2 pm, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, an event for all ages and abilities. Advance tickets $10, and $12 at the door. For information email larcherichmond@gmail.com.