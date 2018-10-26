Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Sweet potatoes are perfect to eat this time of year, and you might enjoy baking them with cinnamon and butter or turning them into fries. But baking expert Michael Hall joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to show us how to transform them into a sweet treat that is also vegan friendly, his Vegan Spiced Sweet Potato Donuts.

Vegan Spiced Sweet Potato Doughnuts

For the Doughnuts

1 can (15 oz) chickpeas (also called garbanzo beans), drained and rinsed

1 cup baking flour or All purpose flour

1/2 cup nut milk

2 flax eggs (2 tbsp ground flax + 6 tbsp water) or egg replacer ( 2 tbsp egg replacer + 4 tbsp water)

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp vanilla

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup natural sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ginger

1/8 tsp nutmeg

pinch of cloves

pinch of salt

For the glaze

1 cup Powdered sugar

5 Tsp Coconut or Nut Milk

1. Make the flax egg or egg replacer and set aside to for 10 minutes. Preheat oven for 350 F degrees.

2. Lightly grease donut pan.

3. Mix the dry ingredients in a bowl. Add in the wet and add mixture to a food processor or blender, and process until just creamy.

4. Spoon donut batter into rings, filling to the top.

5. Bake 23 minutes until golden and a test toothpick comes out dry. Tip donuts onto a cooking rack. When cooled, mix the powdered sugar and milk together into its smooth. You can add color to the glaze if you like. Put it in a bowl and dip the donuts. “Enjoy!