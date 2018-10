Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VARINA, Va. -- Varina had five different players score all in the first half in a 35-0 shutout of Atlee in week 10.

Isaiah Page had a 55 yard first quarter TD run to open the scoring. The Varina defense limited the Raider offense, which was without starting QB Tyler Warren, to just 47 yards of total offense and scored twice on fumble returns.

The Blue Devils improve to 8-1 while Atlee falls to 6-3. Both teams are still squarely in the playoff picture for Region 5B.