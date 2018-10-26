🎃Vandals target prize-winning pumpkins at Henrico farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating the vandalism of a pumpkin patch in eastern Henrico County on National Pumpkin Day.

Nancy Gallmeyer posted on Facebook that someone came onto the Gallmeyer Farms property Thursday night and destroyed some of the prize-winning pumpkins and straw bales.

Gallmeyer said that incidents like this at their farm on on Millers Lane near White Oak Village have gotten worse over the years.

"We work very hard to provide a good wholesome place for people to come to," Gallmeyer said. "We don’t have much of that on our side of town. We take pride in keeping our prices down so that families have a place they can come to. Steve and I live very simply because we want our customers to benefit from the low cost and free activities. We do allow neighborhood children to come and play, ride the hayride and feel safe. It makes me angry that a few will potentially threaten our ability to continue."

Gallmeyer's husband told WTVR CBS 6 that officers have already stopped by to view the damage, and they are investigating.

National Pumpkin Day is celebrated on Oct. 26.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.