Rapper Tekashi69 sentenced to 4 years probation in child sex performance case

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y> — Rapper Daniel Hernandez, famously known as Tekashi69 and 6ix9ine, has been sentenced to 4 years probation for using a child in a sexual performance, according to WPIX.

The 22-year-old rapper from Brooklyn, New York pleaded guilty after online videos surfaced of him sexually engaging with an underage girl in Oct. 2015.

Hernandez was seen touching and fondling the minor’s body parts, and standing behind her while “making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking her on the buttocks,” according to a complaint filed with the criminal court of NY.

At the time of the incident, Hernandez was 18-years-old. The minor was 13.

“The defendant, knowing the character and content thereof, employed, authorized and induced a child less than seventeen years of age to engage in a sexual performance, and being a parent, legal guardian and custodian of such child, the defendant consented to the participation of such child in a sexual performance,” court documents stated.

Prosecutors portrayed an unsavory picture of Hernandez on Friday while citing his Instagram posts, claiming he was constantly getting into trouble.

But Hernandez’s lawyers argued that Tekashi69 is just a character and a form of entertainment.

“He knows how to mark it. And like he said… all that stuff on Instagram… all that blood association… it’s to make money,” his lawyer said following the sentencing. “What does he do with his money? He gave like a million dollars away. Who does that?”

Hernandez originally faced 1-3 years behind bars. In addition to his probation, the rapper will have to complete 1,000 hours in community service.