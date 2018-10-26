Rain arrives in Richmond Friday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect rain to overspread central and eastern Virginia from southwest to northeast throughout the day Friday. The rain will arrive in Richmond a little before lunchtime.

The rain will continue intermittently overnight into early Saturday morning, with rain tapering around noon Saturday. One to two inches of rain will be possible in most areas.

Rain chances will be very slim on Sunday, with most locations remaining dry.

Another upper-level wave will bring a brief round of rain to the area late Sunday night into early Monday.

The rest of Monday will be dry, with mostly sunny conditions on Tuesday and Halloween (Wednesday).

We’ll have a brief warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday, but another deep upper-level trough will bring a good chance of rain and cooler weather to the region by next weekend.

A disturbance in the central Atlantic continues to get better organized and could become “Oscar” tonight or tomorrow.