“Shaynefully Delicious” Pumpkin Patch Dirt Cups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - We got our hands a little “dirty” today in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen when friend of the show, Shayne Rogers, stopped by to show us how to make her Pumpkin Patch Dirt Cups using Oreos and chocolate pudding.

Oreos, 2 regular size pkg.

Instant Chocolate Pudding, 1 large box

3 c milk, very cold

Mallow pumpkins

Gummy worms

Mix pudding and milk just until it all comes together, set aside. Crush Oreos in a food processor, pulse five to ten times. They can be fine or chunky. These ingredients can be layered in a large trifle dish or individual jars. Add a layer of cookie crumbs to the bottom of your jar or dish, top with a generous layer of pudding. I did five layers of cookie and four of pudding for a large trifle dish, fewer for the smaller Mason jars. Just two layers of cookies and one of pudding for the smallest. Use the gummy worms for the pumpkin vines and add a few candy pumpkins around the patch. Chill for as little as ten minutes or overnight. Enjoy!