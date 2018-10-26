Highway worker hit on Powhite Parkway; hit-and-run driver sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for the driver who struck a highway worker near the Powhite Parkway toll plaza in Richmond on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the southbound lanes of Powhite Parkway at about 12:47 a.m.

"Upon arrival a highway worker was found in the roadway who had been struck by a vehicle while working," Richmond Police Capt. Jason Hudson said. "The [man] was transported by responding medical personnel to a local hospital for his multiple, but non-life threatening, injuries associated with the accident."

Police have only been able to describe the vehicle that struck the man as a "dark colored sedan" headed toward Chesterfield County.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police.