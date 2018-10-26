× Powhatan student ingests ‘unknown substance’

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A Powhatan High School student was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after consuming an “unknown substance,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“A Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office SRO was on scene and was prepared to administer Narcan if necessary, however the student’s symptoms did not require it,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “Preliminary investigation indicates the substance ingested by the student possibly contained THC.”

The incident, which was reported at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday, remains under investigation.

The student’s condition was not released.

