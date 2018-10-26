Piano Sensation Jim Brickman

RICHMOND, Va. - Jim Brickman has revolutionized adult contemporary music instrumentals and star-studded collaborations and joined us LIVE in studio. Jim will be performing in Richmond Thanksgiving weekend on his 22nd Annual Holiday Tour, “A Joyful Christmas” Holiday Concert Sunday, November 25th at 3pm. The show will be held at the Dominion Energy Center. To learn more, or to buy tickets, you can visit www.jimbrickman.com. The digital piano used in today’s performance was provided by Peabodys Piano Company.
