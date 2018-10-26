Virginia highway renamed for slain state trooper Mike Walter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Jaime Walter, whose husband Virginia State Police special agent Mike Walter was killed on duty in May 2017, said her late husband died doing what he believed was right.

Walter spoke at a dedication ceremony for her late husband Friday morning in Powhatan.

A portion of Route 13, between Route 1002 (Emmanuel Church Road) and Cumberland County, was renamed "Trooper Michael T. Walter Memorial Highway."

"He was helping people live a decent life," Jaime said. "[That is] why he joined the Virginia State Police. He always thought that he could have a greater impact and that’s why he like being in the city."



Mike Walter was killed as he approached a vehicle in Richmond’s Mosby Court the night of Friday, May 26, 2017.

The 28-year-old man who killed Walter was recently sentenced to 36 years in prison, a sentence that drew outrage from the law enforcement community.

Mike Walter was a husband, father, veteran, and wrestling coach.

He helped start Blackhawk Gym and Wrestling Club in Powhatan.