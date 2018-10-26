Heavy rainfall will last into Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A band of steady rainfall tracked across Virginia Friday morning into early Friday afternoon. Rain will continue into the evening and overnight hours.

Although there will be some gaps in the rain at times, any lulls will be temporary.

Rainfall totals will exceed an inch in many locations, and isolated areas could pick up around three inches.

It will turn breezy near the coast with some gusts over 25 mph possible, mainly late Friday evening through about 5 a.m. Saturday. The storm system will move out of the area early Saturday. There will be some showers around in the morning, and a disturbance will keep the chance of a few showers around during the day.

Rain chances are low Sunday, but an isolated shower is possible in a spot or two during the day. Another disturbance will bring some showers late Sunday evening and Sunday night, but that rain should exit by daybreak Monday.

Warmer air will return next week with highs around 70° Wednesday and Thursday. Trick Or Treat temps Wednesday evening will start off around 60° and fall into the low and mid 50s.

