RICHMOND, Va. - Central Virginia’s Celtic Festival and Highland games is coming up this weekend at the Richmond Raceway. The popular 2-day event features live music, multiple games and competitions, and, of course, great food! We spoke to Amanda Marable, one of the festival’s organizers, for all the details on the event. The festival will be held Saturday, October 27th, and Sunday, October 28th, at 600 E. Laburnum Ave. in Richmond. If you’d like more information, you can give them a cal at 804-356-1093 or visit them online at www.vacelticfestival.com.
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LOVELAND DISTRIBUTING}