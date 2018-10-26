Track storms using CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Budget-friendly Halloween ideas

Posted 1:21 pm, October 26, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. - Did you know experts are predicting Americans will spend close to $9 billion this year on Halloween? Stephanie Walters, a popular lifestyle expert, shared some great, budget-friendly costume ideas to ensure a “spooktacular” Halloween without breaking the bank! You can learn more about Stephanie by going to her website www.redelynngroup.com.