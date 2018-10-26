× Brunswick Stew & Stout Festival & Pumpkin Palooza

RICHMOND, Va.– Shockoe Bottom’s Brunswick Stew & Stout Festival

Enrichmond Foundation presents Shockoe Bottom’s Brunswick Stew & Stout Festival on Saturday, October 27th. Five Stew Masters from around the region will begin cooking onsite, overnight on Friday October 26th to have the freshest batches of stew ready for attendees to sample and purchase by 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. Each stew crew will be competing for the title of Best Stew of the event- stakes are high, and the competition is ready! The festival will be open to the public from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Live music will be presented by The Bush League, we will have a Kid’s Zone complete with a bounce house and photo booth fun, and new this year the debut of Shockoe Stout, a collaboration beer between Enrichmond and Lickinghole Creek! For details visit https://enrichmond.org/events/brunswick-stew-stout/

9th annual Pumpkin Palooza, Saturday, October 27, 8th Annual Innsbrook’s Great Pumpkin Palooza, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Innsbrook Foundation hosts the largest Punkin Dunkin contest, pumpkin painting, rock climbing, costume contests, fun treats and pony rides and bouncy house activities. Benefiting Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation which is a beacon of hope for those who are affected by teenage depression and anxiety. For details visit http://www.innsbrook.com/. Innsbrook’s Pumpkin Palooza is free to attend, pay as you go for food and other activities. Pumpkin Palooza happens at the North Shore Commons Lawn – 4951 Lake Brooke Dr. Glen Allen. Details at http://www.innsbrook.com/event/pumpkin-palooza-2018.