Truck driver charged in connection to crash that killed Hanover firefighter

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- The truck driver who crashed into a Hanover Fire-EMS truck on Interstate 295 and killed Lt. Brad Clark earlier this month was arraigned on Thursday in Hanover General District Court.

Lester Lewis Labarge, 49, of Hanover Md., was charged Thursday with reckless driving and having inoperable brakes.

Virginia State Police say that additional charges in connection to the accident are pending.

On Oct. 11 around 9 p.m., Labarge's semi-truck crashed into a Hanover Fire-EMS truck responding to an accident during Tropical Storm Michael on I-295 near Pole Green road. Clark and his colleagues were standing outside of the fire truck with hazard lights on at the time of the accident.

Lt. Clark was killed and three others firefighters were injured by the crash. Firefighter Carter Lewis, who was on his first day on the job, had his leg amputated after the accident. A third firefighter in serious but stable condition at VCU Medical Center.

Conditions of Injured Firefighter/Medics: 10/23/2018 - Carter has been released from VCU Health Systems and is resting comfortably at home. David - Stable, but serious. David had additional surgeries today and continues to progress through his healing process. — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) October 23, 2018

A memorial service for Clark on October 17 drew crowds of friends, family members, and emergency responders from around the country.

“Hanover Fire Department, I know Brad loved each and every one of you,” said retired Henrico Chief Bob Clark, the father of a Lt. Clark. He said his son died doing what he loved to do.

Labarge will appear again in court for a hearing on March 21.