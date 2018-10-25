Theater Company of Fort Lee presents “The Sound of Music”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The award-winning Lee Playhouse is celebrating its 70th Anniversary, and the theater company at Fort Lee is one of the only army community theaters still operating in the United States. They’re inviting you to their upcoming production of the “The Sound of Music,” and they stopped by our studio today to perform their rendition of the classic “Do, Re, Mi.” The curtain rises on this production on Friday, November 2nd with continued performances through Sunday, November 25th at the Lee Theater on Mahone Avenue in Fort Lee. For more information or to buy tickets, you can www.leeplayhouse.com.