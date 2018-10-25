RICHMOND, Va. - The award-winning Lee Playhouse is celebrating its 70th Anniversary, and the theater company at Fort Lee is one of the only army community theaters still operating in the United States. They’re inviting you to their upcoming production of the “The Sound of Music,” and they stopped by our studio today to perform their rendition of the classic “Do, Re, Mi.” The curtain rises on this production on Friday, November 2nd with continued performances through Sunday, November 25th at the Lee Theater on Mahone Avenue in Fort Lee. For more information or to buy tickets, you can www.leeplayhouse.com.
Theater Company of Fort Lee presents “The Sound of Music”
-
Army removes Fort Lee commander amid investigation
-
‘Halloween:’ Why horror films make a killing at the box office
-
Free ‘Eighth Grade’ screening in Richmond fights film’s R rating
-
Nearly 100 medical crews stage at Fort Lee ahead of Florence
-
“Les Misérables” Makes a Stop in The River City
-
-
Netflix in Richmond: Why entertainment giant is eyeing Virginia expansion
-
‘Hocus Pocus’ returns to theaters to celebrate 25th anniversary – just in time for Halloween
-
Design contest seeks innovative answers to Monument Avenue debate
-
MoviePass introduces surge pricing
-
Vandals hit Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond
-
-
Secret trips to Petersburg: Aretha Franklin’s connection to Central Virginia
-
VTM Pres: Stone Throw Down
-
Weekend Events: A List Music Calendar