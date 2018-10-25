1 dead after crash involving Amtrak train, dump truck in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. -- One person has died after a crash involving an Amtrak train and a dump truck at the intersection of East Washington Street and Moore Avenue in Downtown Suffolk Thursday night.
Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews are currently on scene investigating, according to WTKR.
The call came in at 7:54 p.m.
The train did not derail, authorities say.
An Amtrak spokesperson said 60 customers were on the train at the time of the crash. While it was originally reported there no injuries to customers or crew members, it was confirmed that one adult male passenger was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.
Emergency personnel have continued to monitor the other passengers after the crash.