Learn about tooth implants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Tooth loss impacts a large number of people in the United States, and, so, it may be time to have a conversation about tooth implants. We spoke to Dr. Pete Appleby of Virginia Family Dentistry about how those implants work and when to have that conversation. If you’d like to learn more about tooth implants or any of the services provided at Virginia Family Dentistry, you can give them a call at 804-362-2400 or visit them online at vadentist.com. Virginia Family Dentistry has 15 different locations throughout Richmond.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA FAMILY DENTISTRY}