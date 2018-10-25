How you can help honor Chesterfield baby who died in her sleep 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The family of a 15-month-old who died unexpectedly in her sleep hoped to honor her life with a gift to the Richmond SPCA.

Susan "ZsuZsi" Wiseman was discovered unresponsive by her parents inside of their Midlothian home Sunday afternoon.

ZsuZsi's father, Joshua Wiseman, said his daughter suffered from seizures since she was six months old.

"She had seizures, but doctors couldn’t diagnose her with anything. She was on medicine for that," he recalled.

Wiseman said he put his only child down for a nap on Sunday, but she never woke up.

"We always tried to be regular with her naps because if she didn’t sleep enough she was more prone to have seizures," Joshua explained. "We went to wake her up and she was unresponsive."

ZsuZsi is Susan in Hungarian, which is her mother's heritage. Joshua Wiseman said his daughter inherited her parents' stubbornness, but also their love of life.

"She was vibrant, full of life, and she never met an animal or person she didn’t like," her father recalled.

The bright-eyed girl showed a close affection towards all animals during her short life.

"She loved animals and she loved the zoo," ZsuZsi's uncle, Jacob McFadden said. "If there was an animal in the room she was over to it immediately."

Because of her love of animals, ZsuZsi's family asked for donations to the Richmond SPCA to honor her young life.

"So many people want to reach out and help you. We thought if there's even the smallest opportunity to make something good to happen out of this we set up this GoFundMe," McFadden explained. "We thought it would be a nice way to remember her."

McFadden said family members and friends have also donated to the Richmond Zoo in her honor.

If you'd like to donate in ZsuZsi's name the GoFundMe set up by her family can be found here.