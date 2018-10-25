× Highway in Powhatan will be dedicated in honor of slain VSP Special Agent

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. – A portion of a Powhatan highway will be dedicated in honor of Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter who was killed in the line of duty in 2017.

State and local officials, as well as law enforcement, will join family and friends for a ceremony to dedicate a portion of Route 13 between Route 1002 (Emmanuel Church Road) as the “Trooper Michael T. Walter Memorial Highway.”

The ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 26 at the Village Building – Auditorium.

Walter, a husband, and father of three was a Powhatan resident. He also had deep ties in the community as a wrestling coach who co-founded Blackhawk gym in the county.

“It leaves a gap still to this day. I feel myself scrambling a little bit,” said Blackhawk Gym General Manager and wrestling coach Zach Olson. “It’s taken an army to replace one man. I just try to make sure the move that I am making is the move that he would make.”

Walter, an 18-year veteran with Virginia State Police, was fatally shot on May 26, 2017.

Travis Ball shot and killed Walter after Walter approached the car where Ball sat in Richmond’s Mosby Court. Walter died the next morning.

Ball was sentenced to 36 years in prison for capital murder earlier this month.