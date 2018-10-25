Getting your home winter ready

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - It may be fall, but winter is just around the corner. It’s important to be prepared for the colder weather. The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities and Public Works are hosting their Senior Weatherization Kit Giveaway Friday, October 26th at 2809 North Avenue in Richmond. Angela Fountain, Public Information Manager for the Department, joined us with those details, as well as other projects the Department has, including their Leaf Collection Program. To learn more, you can give them a call at 804-646-7323. You can also learn more by going to http://cordpu.blogspot.com/2018/10/senior-weatherization-give-aways-is-oct.html and http://www.richmondgov.com/PublicWorks/Leafcollection.aspx.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF RICHMOND DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC UTILITIES AND PUBLIC WORKS}