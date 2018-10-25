× Appomattox man killed in Henrico County crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 39-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-295.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Virginia State Police responded to a crash on I-295 north 100 feet from Exit 53B.

A preliminary investigation reveals that George Raymond Breeden Jr., of Appomattox, Va. was driving a 2011 Toyota Scion northbound when he ran off road left striking the guardrail. Breeden then came back onto the roadway right crossing lanes of travel before going right over the ramp, striking a tree head-on.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.