Players, coach punished for fighting after high school football game

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Multiple players and one coach received "school consequences" for their roles in a fight that marred the end of Friday night's high school football game between Hermitage and Freeman high schools.

"After review of the situation that followed the conclusion of last Friday night’s football game between Hermitage and Freeman, multiple players have received school consequences for their roles in the various altercations," a spokesperson for Henrico County Schools said. "In addition, one coach will not participate in this week’s contest."

The school system would not identify the players nor the coach.

The specific details of the punishment were not released.

The fight, which was captured on video by someone in the stands, erupted as players from both teams were shaking hands following Freeman's 37-0 win over Hermitage.

"Despite numerous attempts by other players, coaches, team staff members and school administrators to stop the matter from escalating, additional altercations broke out and it would be several minutes before order could be restored," an email written by the schools' principals read. "We know of one player who was hurt when people from both teams fell on him from behind during the scattering that took place."

