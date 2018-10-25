Final Score Friday Game of the Week: Deep Run at Glen Allen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since the VHSL realigned the old Central Region several years ago, many coaches have said Region 5B is the toughest in the state. Case in point; for the third time in four weeks, that Region will be in the spotlight in our Final Score Friday Game of the Week as Deep Run makes the short trip to Glen Allen.

This West End showdown will go a long way in possibly both teams securing a playoff spot with only two games left in the regular season.

"We're not trying to hide anything from them," Deep Run Head Coach Chad Hornik said. "They do spend time looking forward to winning these games so they can be in the postseason."

"It would be a big thing for our school to be able to have a home playoff game," Glen Allen Head Coach Sal Camp explained. "But in order for that to happen, we have to prepare the best we can this week."

At 6-2, the Jaguars have clinched their first winning season in school history and will play in our Game of the Week for the first time. They also want to achieve another first and that's beat the Wildcats.

"Right now, it's everything." Camp stated. "Having them at their place the last two years, we finally get them at home and I think that's a big deal."

"For us, we want to win out," Hornik admitted. "Because having six wins is better is five. But the problem for us is losing that Patrick Henry game on the schedule doesn't help us but at the same time, doesn't hurt us either."

