Chesterfield Police seek man who fled the country after attempted robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are seeking a man who may be returning to the area after fleeing the country following an attempted robbery in 2015.

On Aug. 22, 2015 shortly after 10 p.m., a female victim was in her car in the 5900 block of Slumber Lane in North Chesterfield. Two unknown, armed men approached her vehicle, tapped on the windows, and attempted to open the doors. The suspects fleed after nearby motion sensor lights were triggered.

Detectives obtained warrants for five suspects in relation to the robbery. Four of those suspects, including the two men who approached the vehicle, were arrested in 2016.

The fifth suspect, Jose G. Bobadilla-Portillo, 30, fled the country and was not apprehended.

Bobadilla is wanted for conspiracy to commit robbery. An investigation indicates that he orchestrated the 2015 attempted robbery.

Detectives recently learned that Bobadilla-Portillo may have, or may soon return to the area. He is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and he may have facial hair now.

Anyone with information about Bobadilla-Portillo’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.