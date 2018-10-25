× Central Virginia Celtic Festival & Highland Games & Halloween Celebration at Richmond City Sheriff’s Office

RICHMOND, Va.–

Central Virginia Celtic Festival & Highland Games – October 27th & 28th at Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E Laburnum Ave Richmond, Va.

Gates Open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday & 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday

FREE Parking. Live Music all day, Dance Competitions, Harp Competitions and Piping and Drumming Competitions. Rain or Shine Event. The British Car Show arrives Saturday morning at 10:45 and will be welcomed by Bag Pipers to the Festival. Tickets $15/Day, $25/2 Day in advance. $20/Day, $30/ 2 Day at gates. Dogs are permitted with a $5 donation, ticketed adult, and proof of rabies vaccination, free Parking with Handicap Parking available. Live Music all day, Dance Competitions, Harp Competitions, . All Ages Event/12 and Under are FREE. Children’s area has Bounce houses and other activities. Rain or Shine Event. For more details visit http://vacelticfestival.com/

Halloween Celebration at The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office

A partnership with public service agencies, community leaders, and community partners for its first Trunk or Treat on Wednesday, October 31 at 5 P.M. Agency or community partners are asked to donate candy and to participate 500 pounds of candy for the children in our community. All candy is due to the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office, 1701 Fairfield Way by Friday, October 26, 2018. In addition to donations, volunteers are asked to come out, decorate your vehicle trunks and/or distribute candy to the children. Prizes will be given to the most decorative and creative trunks. The goal of this event is to provide a safe outlet for children to come and enjoy on Halloween night.

Cancelled event: Pecan Festival

Due to the weather forecast, Richard Bland College of William & Mary has canceled the Pecan Festival on October 27, 2018. The College looks forward to hosting the event in October 2019. For additional information, contact events@rbc.edu