× Amazon stock slips 5% despite record profit

For years, investors waited eagerly for the era when Amazon would finally turn profits consistently. Now, even a record quarterly profit isn’t enough for Amazon to impress Wall Street.

Amazon on Thursday reported a $2.9 billion profit for the three months ending in September, marking its largest profit to date and the fourth consecutive quarter in which profits topped $1 billion.

However, Amazon’s sales for the quarter and its sales forecast for the upcoming fourth quarter both came in below Wall Street estimates. Amazon stock fell as much as 6% in after hours trading following the earnings results.

The company’s sales hit $56.6 billion for the quarter, a gain of nearly 30% from the same period a year ago, but just shy of the consensus estimate among analysts. Amazon also said it expects sales for the fourth quarter to be between $66.5 billion and $72.5 billion, also below analyst estimates.

The narrow sales miss come amid broader market jitters that sent tech stocks briefly into correction territory earlier this week. The market has suffered turbulence this month amid concerns about rising interest rates and an escalating trade war with China.

“Amazon continued to demonstrate that its various investments are resonating with its very broad and fast-growing customer base, with impressive results across the board,” Charlie O’Shea, Moody’s lead retail analyst, said in a statement.

Amazon’s cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services, remains the key profit maker. The division, which remains the leader in the fast-growing cloud computing market, saw sales jump 46% from the prior year to $6.7 billion.

The continued surge in profits puts the company in a stronger position to invest and compete in costly new markets, including healthcare, entertainment and groceries. It also may buoy the company as it raises the minimum wage for all US employees to $15.