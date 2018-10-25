× There is still time to vote absentee; but you must act fast

RICHMOND, Va. — Voters hoping to cast an absentee ballot in the upcoming November election should be aware of two approaching deadlines.

“Voters wishing to mail their absentee ballot have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30 to request a ballot through their local voter registration office or the Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Portal,” a Virginia Department of Elections spokesperson said. “The local registrar must receive all applications by the deadline in order to mail absentee ballots to eligible recipients in time for the election.”

Absentee ballot application forms can be found here.

Absentee voters have until November 3 to appear in-person at their local voter registration office to vote in-person absentee.

Click here to find information about your local voter registration office.

Those offices will be open both Saturday, October 27, and Saturday, November 3. You can also visit your local voter registration office during regular business hours through the November 3 deadline to vote absentee in-person.

“The Department of Elections encourages voters who are requesting absentee ballots sent by mail to apply well ahead of the October 30 deadline,” the spokesperson continued. “The U.S. Postal Service advises that First Class delivery takes two to five days. Waiting until the deadline may not provide sufficient time for voters to receive their ballots and send them back on time.”

Applications for absentee ballots by mail received after the 5 p.m. October 30 deadline cannot be accepted. All absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 6, in order to be counted.