11-year-old girl accused of threatening student with knife at Chesterfield school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are investigating after they say an 11-year-old girl threatened another student with a knife at school on Thursday.

The incident happened at Salem Church Middle School when the student was found to be in possession of a roughly 3-inch fixed blade knife at school, according to police.

The student who was threatened was described as a juvenile female.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. There is no word if charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.