Single Mega Millions ticket wins $1.6 billion jackpot

The Mega Millions winning numbers are out and a single lucky ticket holder in South Carolina can claim the largest jackpot ever offered -- an estimated $1.6 billion with a one-time cash option of $913 million.

The magic numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70, and the Mega Ball was 5.

Mega Millions announced the historic win in a statement early Wednesday.

"The moment we've been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn't be more excited," said Gordon Medenica, lead director of the Mega Millions Group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming. "This is truly a historic occasion. We're so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can't wait to meet the lucky ticket holder."

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. A ticket costs $2 -- but the odds of winning are about 1 in 302 million.

No one had won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24 when 11 co-workers in California split $543 million.

Before this week's Mega Millions, the US lottery jackpot record was $1.586 billion, split among three winning Powerball tickets in January 2016.