RICHMOND, Va - Breast nurse navigator Donna Wilson and Clinical social worker Freda Wilkins from VCU Massey Cancer Center work with patients diagnosed with breast cancer. They talked about the resources they provide patients and how they are an important part of a cancer care team.

Massey Cancer Center currently provides to support groups for women with cancer. Beyond Boobs meets every second Monday from 6pm - 7pm at Hanover Medical Park at Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville. And Women's Support Group: A safe space for women with all forms of cancer meets every fourth Monday from 6:30pm - 7:30pm at Stony Point 9000 in the Patient Resource Library.

www.masseycancercenter.org

877-4MASSEY

