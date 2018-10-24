× Police looking for man accused of firing shots into Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for a man accused of firing shots at a Chesterfield County home earlier this month.

Chesterfield Police have obtained warrants for Rashaun D. Bradley, 29, of the 5700 block of Fox Hunt Trail in connection to two incidents involving a firearm.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 18 at about approximately 7:45 p.m.

Bradley is accused of firing several shots at a home in the 21300 block of Bridle Path Drive. Bradley is known to the victim, according to police.

After further investigation, police learned that Bradley had also vandalized a residence in the 20800 block of Truth Drive earlier that same day. The residence that was vandalized is also known to Bradley.

Police obtained warrants for Bradley for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, firing a gun within 600 feet of a dwelling of another and vandalism in relation to the Oct. 18 incidents.

The next day, Oct. 19, police say Bradley brandished a gun at an adult male who is known to him. The incident reportedly happened in the 3400 block of East River Road.

Police have obtained warrants for Bradley for brandishing a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in relation to the incident.

Bradley is described as a black male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He had black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information about Bradley’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.