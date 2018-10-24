Here’s where the $1 million Mega Millions tickets were sold in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Virginia for Tuesday night's record-setting Mega Millions jackpot.

"In last night's drawing alone, more than 451,000 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia won prizes," a Virginia Lottery spokesperson said. "That includes two tickets that each won $1 million, one ticket that won $30,000, and 13 tickets that each won $10,000."

Here’s where all of those winning tickets were bought:

$1 million winners:

1. Chill Stop, 5033 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, Aylett

2. Giant Food, 4309 Dale Blvd., Dale City

$30,000 Megaplier winner:

1. 7-Eleven, 11854 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston

$10,000 winners:

1. 7-Eleven, 42040 Village Center Plaza, Aldie

2. Super Giant, 5581 Merchants View Square, Haymarket

3. Food City Express, 11604 Norton Coeburn Road, Coeburn

4. Euro Market Mobil, 6318 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

5. Fas Mart, 7559 Cold Harbor Road, Mechanicsville

6. Styles Bi-Rite, 11300 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

7. Rite Aid, 1808 Salem Road, Virginia Beach

8. Speedway, 11702 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News

9. 7-Eleven, 13050 Nokesville Road, Nokesville

10. 7-Eleven, 426 South 2nd Street, Arlington

11. 7-Eleven, 1350 North Main Street, Blacksburg

12. La Palmita Deli & Market, 8406 West Main Street, Marshall

13. Virginia Lottery online subscription

Single ticket in South Carolina wins $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Hate to break it to you, but you're not the nation's newest billionaire -- unless you're the lone person in South Carolina who picked the magic Mega Millions numbers to win the $1.537 billion jackpot.

Should the unidentified winner pick a one-time cash option, they would walk away with a cool $878 million. Otherwise, the full $1.537 billion jackpot would be paid in annuities over 29 years.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, and the Mega Ball was 5. Only one person matched all the numbers to win the jackpot, Mega Millions said.

A whopping 36 tickets nationwide matched five of the six numbers for second-prize tickets.

The jackpot fell just short of the all-time US lottery record, set in January 2016 when three winning Powerball tickets split a $1.586 billion prize. Mega Millions officials had earlier estimated that Tuesday night's prize would reach $1.6 billion, but the total wasn't finalized until after sales stopped shortly before the drawing.