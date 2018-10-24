Maymont’s Garden Glows

RICHMOND, Va - New this Fall, Maymont will light up it's Japanese garden for the Garden Glow at Maymont exhibit. Peggy Singlemann the Director of Park Operations & Horticulture at Maymont gave us a preview of the event. It will feature dramatic light displays and fun activities. Garden Glow will run from Saturday, October 27th through Sunday, November 11th from 6pm to 10pm nightly. Tickets can be purchased onsite or in advance.
