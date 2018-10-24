× Manhunt underway for armed robbery suspect in eastern Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A manhunt is underway in Henrico County for an armed robbery suspect who fled from police during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Tyron Lorenzo Allen, 32, is wanted out of Charles City County for multiple armed robberies.

“On October 24, 2018, around 4:36 PM, Henrico officers responded to the area of E Nine Mile Rd and Airport Dr to assist Charles City Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a wanted person out of their jurisdiction,” said Henrico Police Lt. Lauren Hummel.

During a traffic stop, police say Allen fled in his vehicle and a pursuit ensued. After crashing his car, Allen fled from police on foot and is still at large.

Police are advising eastern Henrico residents to be on the lookout for Tyron Allen.

Police say Allen was last seen in the area of Miller Rd. and Airport Dr. Jon Burkett reports that a plane and helicopter are in the air searching for 32-year-old.

Allen is described as a black male, 6’3”, 175-180 pounds with short hair and possibly a goatee. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt and blue jeans.

He has multiple outstanding warrants, including multiple warrants for armed robbery in Charles City County.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Allen is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.