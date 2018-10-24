Making Culinary Magic in the Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – How about some Quesadillas with Southwest Flavor? Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh was back in the Virginia Morning Kitchen to create these tasty delights. You can find that recipe below. And you can check out Ausar’s cooking when his Kitchen Magician Catering Company will be at Firehouse 15, located at 3011 Meadowbridge Road in Richmond Saturday, October 27th, from 5:00-8:00pm.

Southwest Veggie Quesadillas

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 cup red bell pepper diced

1/2 cup green bell pepper diced

½ cup diced tomatoes

1 cup black beans canned, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup corn fresh roasted cut off cobb

1/2 cup onion diced

2 cloves garlic minced or crushed

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

Juice of 1 lime

salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup chopped cilantro

4 medium flour tortillas

2 cups shredded cheese (Cheddar & Pepper jack)

Sour Cream Drizzle

½ cup sour cream

Juice of ½ lime

Water to adjust consistency (as needed)

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a medium pan over medium-high heat. Add the oil, bell peppers, black beans, corn, onion, cumin, chili powder, salt, and pepper. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes or until the bell peppers and onions of softened. Turn off heat and stir in the cilantro and diced tomatoes.

2. In a clean skillet over medium heat, add a flour tortilla. Top with cheese, cooked veggies mixture, and another layer of cheese. Allow to cook for about 3 minutes until golden. Slice and Serve with sour-cream drizzle.

3. To Make the sour cream drizzle. Whisk all the ingredients in a medium bowl until combined and add to a squeeze bottle.