“Les Misérables” Makes a Stop in The River City

RICHMOND, Va. - If you’re looking for the ultimate musical theatre experience, “Les Misérables may be it. The musical features many memorable songs, including “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” and “Bring Him Home.” A touring company of a new restaging of the classic will be at Richmond’s Altria Theater through Sunday, October 28th. Actress Mary Kate Moore, who plays Fantine, joined us in the studio to talk about the production. If you would like more information or would like to buy tickets, you can visitwww.altriatheater.com.