Jim Woodson to retire as Powhatan Head Coach at season’s end

Powhatan, VA - Jim Woodson, the winningest coach in the old Central Region has announced that he will retire at the end of the season.

Woodson has been at Powhatan for 40 years, the last 34 as the school's Head Coach. He has 280 career victories, which is 8th all-time in VHSL history and two state titles.

"It's just become more of a demanding situation," Woodson stated. "It's a year round deal. I am 64 and we think we last forever but I know that's not the case."

He made the decision to step down Wednesday after talking to the school's principal and the activities director Tim Llewellyn, who took over that position from Woodson in 2017.

"I've been blessed," said Woodson, "What a blessing to have this opportunity for so long to work with these kids and have this support from my family and from the community."

Powhatan has two games left before the playoffs and Woodson stress that it shouldn't be about him but the team.

"It's the kids," Woodson explained. "It's the players who have made the accomplishments. I've been blessed to have great football players and good people."