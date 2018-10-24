High school football games rescheduled due to inclement weather

Due to the threat of rain this weekend, several area games have been rescheduled from Friday night. Here are the latest changes.

Patrick Henry at (1)Highland Springs 7pm Thursday

(8)Hopewell at (3)Dinwiddie 7pm Thursday

Midlothian at (6)Monacan 7pm Thursday

(7)Thomas Dale at Granby 7pm Thursday

George Wythe at (9)L.C. Bird 7pm Thursday

Prince George at Matoaca 7pm Thursday

Colonial Heights at Appomattox 7pm Thursday

(10)Louisa at Charlottesville 7pm Thursday

Powhatan at Albemarle 7:30 Thursday

Huguenot at Clover Hill 7:30 Thursday

Prince Edward at Goochland 4pm Saturday