High school football games rescheduled due to inclement weather

Posted 12:19 pm, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 01:52PM, October 24, 2018

Due to the threat of rain this weekend, several area games have been rescheduled from Friday night.  Here are the latest changes.

Patrick Henry at (1)Highland Springs  7pm Thursday

(8)Hopewell at (3)Dinwiddie                    7pm Thursday

Midlothian at (6)Monacan                        7pm Thursday

(7)Thomas Dale at Granby                       7pm Thursday

George Wythe at (9)L.C. Bird                 7pm Thursday

Prince George at Matoaca                       7pm Thursday

Colonial Heights at Appomattox         7pm Thursday

(10)Louisa at Charlottesville                 7pm Thursday

Powhatan at Albemarle                            7:30 Thursday

Huguenot at Clover Hill                            7:30 Thursday

Prince Edward at Goochland                 4pm Saturday