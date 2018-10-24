Henrico students get a kick out of learning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico County middle school students are getting a kick out of learning at the VCU Siegel Center.

Usually reserved for VCU Rams basketball, this arena recently hosted games in hoops, soccer, baseball and more.

"This came from a volunteer from Henrico who mentioned that if she'd had this opportunity when she was young, she would not be in the career she's in now," Health and Physical Education Teacher Benita Turner said.

Technology in bats and balls is linked to iPads, showing students how athletes use the information to improve their performance.

"They get to use that equipment at their schools," STEAM specialist Rachel Toy said. "They'll continue that learning all year, but students also get to connect with different careers around sports."

Steam and sports equipment. Scoreboards and LED lighting.

Computers that measure speed, strength and stamina.

Henrico County teachers hope students learn concepts that give them a competitive edge in school and their careers.

