Glen Allen father charged in hot car death of his toddler son

GOOCHLAND, Va. – A Glen Allen father has been charged in the death of his 17-month-old son who died after being left inside a hot car in a Goochland County parking lot.

Aditya Gondesi has been charged with a misdemeanor in connection to the August 8 incident. The 39-year-old says he forgot to drop his son off at daycare.

The toddler died after being left tethered to his car seat in the car on the uncovered parking deck of the Capital One campus in West Creek Business Park.

The 17-month-old died from hyperthermia, according to officials.

Gondesi turned himself in to sheriff’s deputies Wednesday morning and was released by a magistrate soon after. He will appear in Goochland Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Thursday, October 25 at 9:00 am.

The charge against Gondesi requested by the Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney at the conclusion of the sheriff’s office investigation.