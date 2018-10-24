Man wounded, woman grazed by bullet in Gilpin Court shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Richmond’s Gilpin Court Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of St. James Street after hearing gunshots at around 4:46 p.m. They were a block away when they heard the gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers located a black male suffering from a gunshot wound and a crashed shooter.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He is in stable condition according to police.

While on the scene of the shooting, police say a second victim says she was grazed by a bullet. She was treated on the scene and released.

Police have not yet released information about a shooting suspect, nor a motive.

