Enjoy The Culinary Adventure of Fire, Flour, Fork”

RICHMOND, Va. - Get ready! It’s “one city, four days, and all five senses.” The Annual “Fire, Flour, and Fork” 4-day culinary event is coming up next week and you are invited to enjoy some great tasting foods. Two of the participating chefs, Executive Chef Trevor Knotts and Chef de Cuisine Ian Boothman, stopped by to make Oysters with a Whiskey Barrel Aged Fish Sauce. You can enjoy food like this at the “Fire, Flour, and Fork” event, which kicks off Thursday, November 1st and runs through Sunday, November 14th. The event will consist of 43 events in and around Richmond. For more information, you can visit www.fireflourfork.com.