× Fallen Hanover firefighter’s family gets help paying mortgage: ‘Our home is safe’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover Fire and EMS Station 6 was Lt. Brad Clark’s home away from home.

He spent countless hours there, responding to fires and other emergencies.

He left there, for the last time, on October 11. That night Lt. Clark was killed on Interstate 295 when a tractor trailer ran into his firetruck, while he and other firefighters helped victims in another crash.

Thousands of people from around the country attended Clark’s memorial service.

That support has continued.

“I’ve heard from fire departments across the Commonwealth and across the nation,” Hanover County Fire Chief Jethro Piland III said. “Just knowing that they are supporting us helps us put all the pieces back together so we can continue to do our jobs.”

The same job that allowed Lt. Clark to provide for his family.

“With the multitude of concerns and fears that have gone through my mind over the last several days, few have been scarier to me than the thought of losing our home,” Clark’s wife Melanie said.

Lt. Clark’s wife: our home is where Brad and I built so many memories together…the relief to know that our home is safe, that my girls and I will have this place…has lifted a tremendous burden @CBS6 @Tunnel2Towers @HanoverFireEMS1 pic.twitter.com/nnyt7l8zYV — Jasmine Norwood (@JasNorwood) October 24, 2018

It’s a fear that hit close to home for Tunnel to Towers Foundation CEO Frank Siller. His brother, firefighter Steven Siller, was killed on 9/11.

Like Lt. Clark, Steven Siller also left behind a wife and children.

Thursday, in Steven Siller’s name, the organization donated $100,000 to pay down the Clark family’s home mortgage.

“The Tunnel To Towers Foundation is taking the lead in making sure we raise the funds to pay off the mortgage,” Siller announced.

He then called on the community to raise funds to help pay Clark’s mortgage in full.

“The relief to know that our home is safe, that our girls and I will have this beautiful place with so many memories for years to come has lifted a tremendous burden off of my shoulders,” Melanie said.

To contribute, click here.