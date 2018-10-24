New Richmond restaurant: Michael Hall to open Black Market Barbecue

RICHMOND, Va. — A busy local restaurateur’s plan for a barbecue restaurant in the Fan has been on the back burner – but it won’t stay there much longer.

Michael Hall, chef and owner of Spoonbread Bistro at 2526 Floyd Ave., said he’ll open Black Market Barbecue around the corner at 105 N. Robinson St. this coming spring.

While Hall affirms the upstairs and kitchen construction is complete, work on the takeout concept’s storefront is still in progress and had taken a back seat to some of his other ventures, including opening a second Spoonbread location on Lauderdale Drive near Short Pump.

“When the opportunity to open (Spoonbread Bistro) Deux in Short Pump, we put Black Market on the back burner for the moment,” Hall said.

Construction and architecture on the Robinson Street building has been handled by TAW Construction and work first began in November 2017.

Hall also has been developing a signature barbecue sauce made with sweet potatoes and chipotle that will be bottled and for sale at Black Market.

